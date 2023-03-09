Stock Exchange of Thailand Digital Roadshow Q4 2022

The Stock Exchange of Thailand is hosting a virtual event on the 20th to the 23rd of March. This event will be about the performance review of 2022 and will be hosted in English. See the link and image below.

https://www.set.or.th/streaming/digitalroadshow

The SET Digital Roadshow has been a staple of the Stock Exchange of Thailands organization. With regular updates and English support allowing investors up-to-date information on the state of Thailands stock market.

As we approach the Roadshow Livetradingnews will be posting KXCO outlooks on the major stocks coming up on review.

The “Virtual group meeting” between Thai listed companies and institutional investor on Webex platform allow both listed companies and investors to conduct two-way communication and exchange information real time.

First up on the 20th of March is JMART, Jay Mart PCL, at 9:15am GMT+7. Jay Mart is a physical and digital Cellphone store operating out of Thailand. Recently opened 11 locations along the BTS route. JMART is currently down -37.20% from 1 year ago. Likely the review will not be positive for JMART.

Next up is ADVANC, Advanced Info Service PCL. Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited is Thailand’s largest GSM mobile phone operator with 39.87 million customers as of Q3 2016. Founded in April 1985, AIS started off as a computer rental business.

PTT is at 11:15, PTT Public Company Limited or simply PTT is a Thai state-owned SET-listed oil and gas company. Formerly known as the Petroleum Authority of Thailand, it owns extensive submarine gas pipelines in the Gulf of Thailand, a network of LPG terminals throughout the kingdom, and it is involved in electricity generation, petrochemical products, oil and gas exploration and production, and gasoline retailing businesses.

Thai Oil PCL at 13:15, Thai Oil Public Company Limited or simply Thaioil is a Thai public company. It is listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. It is a subsidiary of PTT Group. The company was founded on 3 August 1961 as Oil Refinery, Ltd. Thaioil is the largest oil refinery in Thailand.

These are the kinds of companies that will be under review at the SET Digital Roadshow.