Sitting on a Cash Pile 15.0? Buying Used Luxury Items Online is Hot

By Paul Ebeling

#cash#bullish#buy

$REAL

RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) reversed on 19 July at 16.42and confirmed on 21 July at 17.31. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy signal with a 1 yr price target at 34.20.

The posted consensus target is 29.15. The stock ended Wednesday’s trading at 17.31 and is trading pre-market Thursday at 18.40, or 6.30%. The stock is very oversold in here.

Key support is at 17.04 and Key resistance is at 19.76.

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products.

The company was founded in Y 2011 and is HQ’d in San Francisco, California.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

