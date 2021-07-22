Sitting on a Cash Pile 15.0? Buying Used Luxury Items Online is Hot

#cash#bullish#buy

$REAL

RealReal Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) reversed on 19 July at 16.42and confirmed on 21 July at 17.31. Thus, garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy signal with a 1 yr price target at 34.20.

The posted consensus target is 29.15. The stock ended Wednesday’s trading at 17.31 and is trading pre-market Thursday at 18.40, or 6.30%. The stock is very oversold in here.

Key support is at 17.04 and Key resistance is at 19.76.

The RealReal, Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products.

The company was founded in Y 2011 and is HQ’d in San Francisco, California.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!