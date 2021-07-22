Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$WBA

“When income investors look for companies paying big dividends, they are drawn to the Dividend Aristocrats”— Paul Ebeling

The 65 companies that made the cut for the Y 2021 S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats list have increased dividends for 25 yrs running.

Hang on, the requirements go even further, with the following attributes also mandatory for membership on the Dividend Aristocrats list:

Companies must be worth at least $3-B at the time of each Quarterly rebalancing.

Average daily volume of at least $5-M in transactions for every trailing 3-month frame at every Quarterly rebalancing date.

Walgreens: This huge drugstore chain is a safe retail play for investors now. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments.

The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores. It also provides specialty pharmacy services and mail services. This segment operates nearly 10,000 U.S. retail stores under the Walgreens and Duane Reade brands and six specialty pharmacies.

The Retail Pharmacy International segment sells prescription drugs, as well as health and wellness, beauty, personal care and other consumer products, through its pharmacy-led health and beauty stores and optical practices, as well as online and via an integrated mobile application. This segment operated 4,428 retail stores under the Boots, Benavides and Ahumada banners in the United Kingdom, Thailand, Norway, the Republic of Ireland, the Netherlands, Mexico, and Chile. It also has 550 optical practices, including 165 on a franchise basis.

The Pharmaceutical Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale and distribution of specialty and generic pharmaceuticals, health and beauty products, and home health care supplies and equipment, as well as provides related services to pharmacies and other health care providers.

The dividend yield is 4.15%. LTN has set a 86 price target. The posted consensus target is at 53.33, and Walgreens Boots Alliance stock closed at 46.67/share Wednesday.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!