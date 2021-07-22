Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 22 July, as follows:

Allegiant Travel Co. (NASDAQ:ALGT): MKM Partners raised its Neutral rating to Buy with a 230 price target. The consensus price target is at 277.17.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC): Truist Securities raised shares of the independent oil company to Buy from Hold, and the firm has an 80 price target. The consensus target is at 82.56

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA): Deutsche Bank’s upgrade of the video game giant to Buy from Hold included a price target hike to 175 from 156. The consensus target is at 163.18.

Halliburton Co. (NYSE:HAL): Goldman Sachs raised the oilfield services giant from Neutral to Buy with a 26 price target. That compares with the 24.53 consensus target.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE:RJ): Jefferies started coverage of the brokerage firm with a Buy rating and a 150 price target. The consensus price objective is at 155.

