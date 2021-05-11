Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? US Defense and Aerospace is Key

#cash #bullish #buy

Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE:RTX) broke out on 4 February at 72.68 and confirmed on 10 May at 85.04. Thus garnering an LTN Cash Pile Buy recommendation with a 1yr price target at 114.74/share.

The stock closed Monday at 85.04 within in its 52-wk range of 51.13 – 87.04. It has a consensus price target at 93.76.

The Key support is at 77.32, and there is no overhead resistance. Out Key trchnical indicators are Very Bullish in here.

Latest News: Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies business, will provide signals intelligence field services for the US Air Force’s Distributed Common Ground System, which collects, processes and analyzes intelligence.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation is an aerospace and defense company that provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide.

RTX operates through 4 segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations. This segment also designs, produces, and supports cabin interior, communications and aviation systems, oxygen systems, food and beverage preparation, storage and galley systems, and lavatory and wastewater management systems; airborne intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, test and training range systems, crew escape systems, and simulation and training solutions; information management services; and aftermarket services that include spare parts, overhaul and repair, engineering and technical support, training and fleet management solutions, and information management services.

The Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation customers; and produces, sells, and services military and commercial auxiliary power units.

The Raytheon Intelligence & Space segment develops and provides integrated sensor and communication systems for missions, training, and cyber and software solutions to intelligence, defense, federal, and commercial customers.

The Raytheon Missiles & Defense segment designs, develops, produces, and sustains integrated air and missile defense systems; defensive and combat solutions; land- and sea-based radars; command, control, communications, and intelligence solutions; and naval and undersea sensor solutions for the US and foreign government customers. The company is HQ’d in Waltham, Massachusetts.

