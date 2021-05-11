6 Coins That Might Make You Rich

These are six of the best cryptos on the market.

Satoshi Nakamoto created Bitcoin over a decade ago now, the very first step in to a world of digital money. While Bitcoin was the first cryptocurrency imitations, visionaries and new concepts have emerged and there are more than 7,000 cryptocurrencies on the market today. Such a huge range of cryptocurrencies to invest in that investors are rightfully confused as to which is the best cryptocurrency to invest in. From the huge cryptocurrencies to the up and coming digital currencies, here are the best cryptocurrencies to make you rich in 2021.

Bitcoin

There are only 21 million bitcoins that can be mined in total. Once bitcoin miners have unlocked all the bitcoins, the planet’s supply will essentially be tapped out. Currently, around 18.5 million bitcoin have been mined; this leaves less than three million that have yet to be introduced into circulation.

Each Bitcoin is equal to 100 million Satoshis, making a Satoshi the smallest unit of Bitcoin currently recorded on the blockchain. Think of the Satoshi as the “cents” part of Bitcoin.

With the weakening dollar cycle continuing to play out and the US facing severe consequences of both Covid and decades of mismanagement it is not a reach to see 1 Satoshi become equal to or even greater than 1c, at that point 1 BTC becomes $1m USD or greater.

Shiba Inu

SHIB, also known as a “meme coin,” has emerged as a top 30 cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinMarketCap. Dubbed the “Dogecoin killer,” SHIB is an ERC-20 token that started as an experiment to create a spontaneous decentralized community. With the goal to ensure a fair distribution of tokens, the founders put away 50% of the total SHIB supply in Uniswap, while the rest were burned in honor of Vitalik Buterin, one of the co-founders of Ethereum. SHIB is the first cryptocurrency token to be listed and incentivized on ShibaSwap — the Shiba Inu project’s own decentralized exchange.

Elongate

ELONGATE is a crypto project that began as a parody of Elon Musk’s tweet referencing the Watergate Scandal.

It has since ballooned into an active community with over 400K holders, determined to wield the power and capital of memes and internet culture to change the face of charitable giving.

In the first month, ELONGATE raised over $1M for charity.

.Dogecoin

Dogecoin was created by IBM software engineer Billy Markus, from Portland, Oregon, and Adobe software engineer Jackson Palmer, who set out to create a peer-to-peer digital currency that could reach a broader demographic than Bitcoin. In addition, they wanted to distance it from the controversial history of other coins. Dogecoin was officially launched on December 6, 2013, and within the first 30 days there were over a million visitors to Dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin is an altcoin with many users. Mainstream commercial applications of the currency have gained traction on internet, such as a tipping system, in which social media users tip others for providing interesting or noteworthy content.

Trading physical, tangible items in exchange for DOGE takes place on online communities such as Reddit and Twitter, where users frequently share currency-related information.

Ethereum

Ether is the coin, launched in 2015 by a team including Vitarik Buterin, Charles Hoskinson, and Gavin Wood, that has come to be known for the ease by which software developers can write bespoke programs atop its network. Sometimes these applications are referred to as smart contracts.

Ether is similar to Bitcoin inasmuch as it is a digital asset that is decentralized, i.e., no one party controls it, and uses distributed-ledger technology known as blockchain that records transactions immutably. The blockchain network is supported by a digital-mining community.

Miners are the record-keepers on blockchains like Bitcoin and Ether and they are rewarded with coins for their efforts.

Bitcoin’s major selling point has been its claim as a store of value and as a currency to a lesser extent, but Ethereum’s network is viewed by many as a powerful, open-source, decentralized backbone off which a number of applications can be based.

GBITS

GBITS Governance tokens confer holders the power to influence decisions concerning the core protocol, Tokens with governance rights confer holders some degree of influence over operational and policy issues, typically through a voting process, though this influence can vary remarkably based on percentage owned.

‘Blockchain governance’ typically refers to decisions about the codebase itself, for example, whether Bitcoin would accept larger blocks or implement Segregated Witness, but it has also expanded to include Influence over how the host platform is managed and marketed.

With Bitcoin and Ethereum, the entities performing such functions (Bitcoin Foundation and Ethereum Foundation) have no formal relationship to BTC or ETH holders. Recent governance mechanisms, such as with QTUM, have sought to formalize such entities and the relationship between them and token holders.

GBITS Owns 16 Cryptos, an NFT Gallery (JUNE 2021) an Exchange, a Brokerage, a Blockchain Coding Centre. And various IT development programs.

Revenue is sent back to GBITS Holders after funding of development items.

GBITS is a governance Token, holders get a vote 1 Token 1 Vote

Limited Supply 5m only, the concept is to trade like Berkshire Hathaway or 42Coin over time