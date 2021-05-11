Subaru All-Electric SUV “Solterra”

— SUV is Brand’s First Global All-Electric Vehicle —

– Solterra developed as a joint-venture between Subaru and Toyota

– Built on the all-new e-SUBARU Global Platform

– Engineered to be a safe, versatile, and capable Subaru SUV

– Scheduled to go sale in the U.S., Canada, China, Europe, and Japan in 2022

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) today announced that it will name its new full-electric SUV Solterra. Designed as a joint venture between Subaru and Toyota, the Solterra features a new, dedicated all-electric platform named the e-SUBARU Global Platform. The joint venture combines Subaru’s expertise in all-wheel drive technology with Toyota’s vehicle electrification technology.

The name Solterra was created using the Latin words for “Sun” and “Earth” to represent Subaru’s commitment to deliver traditional SUV capabilities in an environmentally responsible package.

To create the all-new e-SUBARU Global Platform, Subaru engineers worked to bring together the brand’s all-wheel drive capability, superior driving dynamics and world leading passive safety in a versatile, dedicated EV platform. The result is a technologically advanced full-electric SUV that is also a truly capable and durable Subaru SUV. The Solterra joins Subaru’s award-winning line-up of SUVs, including the Outback, Forester, Crosstrek and Crosstrek Plug-in Hybrid. The Solterra will go on sale in 2022.

