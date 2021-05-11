Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$ARGX $BFAM $EXP $LYV $SWBI

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 11 May, as follows:

Argenix S.E. (NASDAQ:ARGX): HC Wainwright upgraded its Neutral rating to Buy and raised the price target to 400. The consensus target is at 342.26.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM): Citigroup raised the shares to Buy from Neutral, but it lowered the price target to 170. The consensus target is at 170.75.

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP): Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold. It also raised the price objective to 170, which compares with the consensus target of 139.58.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV): As Jefferies upgraded the stock to Buy from Hold, it also raised the target price to 96. The consensus target is at $86.5.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI): super-strong growth and a great valuation mean most investors will put a target on this stock. The stock closed Monday at 19.51 and has a consensus price target of 23.60.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!