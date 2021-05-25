Sitting on a Cash Pile 14.0? Americans Need Power in a Rising Economy

#cash #bullish #buy

$CNP

CenterPoint Energy Inc. (NYSE:CNP) broke out on 29 March at 22.65 and confirmed on 24 May at 25.03. Thus, garnering a LTN Cash Pile Buy recommendation with a 1 yr price target at 35/share.

The consensus price target is at 26.92. The shares finished at 25.03 Monday within its 52-wk trading range of 17.34 – 25.39.

The majority f our Key technical indicators are flashing Very Bullish across the board. The Key support is at 24.56 and the overhead resistance is Nil in here.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc.(NYSE:CNP) operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments.

The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

The Natural Gas segment provides Nat Gas distribution services, as well as home appliance maintenance and repair services to customers in Minnesota; and home repair protection plans to natural gas customers in Texas and Louisiana through a third party. This segment also sells regulated intrastate Nat Gas, as well as Nat Gas transportation and storage services for residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers.

The Midstream Investments segment provides Nat Gas and crude oil gathering, and Nat Gas processing services to its producer customers, as well as crude oil, condensate, and produced water gathering services to its producer and refiner customers; and interstate and intrastate Nat Gas pipeline transportation and storage services to its producer, power plant, local distribution company, and industrial end-user customers.

As of 31 December 2020, it served approximately 2.6-M metered customers; owned 239 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 69,915 megavolt amperes; operated approximately 99,000 linear miles of Nat Gas distribution mains, as well as 77,000 linear miles of Nat Gas transmission mains; and owned and operated 264 miles of intrastate pipeline in Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. was founded in Y 1866 and is HQ’d in Houston, Texas.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!