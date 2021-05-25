Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 25 May, as follows:

Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO): Investors are looking to drive this logistics stock to new highs. It closed Monday at 34.12 and has a consensus price target of 37.90.

GT Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP): HC Wainwright started coverage with a Buy rating and a 25 price target. The consensus price target is at 23.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ): Citigroup upgraded the venerable Silicon Valley company’s stock to Buy from Neutral and also raised the price target to 40. The consensus target is at 31.69.

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR): The HSBC Securities upgrade to Buy from Hold included a price target hike to 68. The consensus target is at 58.28.

Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL): BTIG Research started coverage with a Buy rating and a 165 price target. The consensus target is at 141.13.

