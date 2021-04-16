Sitting on a Cash Pile 13.0? This Quick Service Restaurant Operator Looks ‘Yummy’

#cash #bullish #buy

Yum! Brands Inc. (NYSE:YUM) broke out on 10 March at 104.61 and confirmed on 15 April at 117.61. Thus, garnering a LTN Cash Pile Buy signal with at 1yr target price at 150ish/share.

The stock traded at 118.87 Thursday. The 52-wk trading range is 76.48 – 118.87. The consensus price target is 113.59.

All of our technical indicators have turned Very Bullish Long Term, the Key support is at 106.18 and there is no overhead resistance in here.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!

YUM! Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide.

YUM operates through 4 segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division.

The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

As of 31 December 2020, it had 25,000 KFC units; 17,639 Pizza Hut units; 7,427 Taco Bell units; and 287 The Habit Burger Grill units in approximately 150 countries and territories.

The company was formerly known as TRICON Global Restaurants, Inc. and changed its name to YUM! Brands, Inc. in May 2002.

YUM! Brands, Inc. was founded in Y 1997 and is HQ’d in Louisville, Kentucky.