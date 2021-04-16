Blood Runs in the Streets of Biden’s America

Under the Trump Administration all shooting were, for whatever reason, blamed directly on the President.

But the Media has chosen to treat Biden differently and the blood on the streets is running faster then ever.

Regardless of the President or the lies Media tell, America is a violent and dangerous place.

13 year olds running around with guns, 20 year olds with a string of felonies, mass shootings almost weekly. Taking the guns away won’t help, America has become a madhouse.

Drugs flow over the border in a never ending Tsunami and any suggestion of border control is met with the cry of racism.

Taking away the guns will not stop the madness, creating prosperity, removing the Drug problem an end to Hollywood and the Music Industry glorifying crime might help.

Adam Toledo

Everything about this is wrong, 13yo out at 2.30am, with a gun, who runs from Police and is shot when he raises his hands.

A 13-year-old boy who was killed by police, bodycam footage appears to show him throwing his gun behind a fence and raising his hands before being shot.

We understand that the release of this video will be incredibly painful and elicit an emotional response to all who view it, and we ask that people express themselves peacefully,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot and lawyers for the family of Adam Toledo said in a joint statement on Thursday. They added that releasing the video is “the first step in the process toward healing of the family, the community and our city.”

Police bodycam footage showed the split-second decision that an officer had to make before fatally shooting Toledo after a foot chase down a dark alley around 2:30am on March 29. The city’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released a cache of evidence on the incident, including 17 police bodycam videos, 911 calls and third-party videos.

One clip shows an officer arriving on the scene after reports of shots being fired in the area. The officer runs past another person and pursues Toledo, who is seen wearing a white hat and dark sweatshirt. About 10 seconds into the chase, the officer yells at the suspect to stop. A few seconds later, the boy stops with his right arm hidden behind a fence. He then turns toward the officer with his hands rising as he’s told to “show me your f**king hands” and “drop it.” The officer then shoots him in the chest.

Ashli Babbitt

The Department of Justice has announced that they have closed their investigation into the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot during the January 6 US Capitol riot, and determined the officer will not be charged.

In a statement announcing the closing of the investigation, the DOJ announced there is “no evidence” to establish that the US Capitol officer who shot Babbit “did not reasonably believe that it was necessary to do so in self-defense or in defense of the Members of Congress and others evacuating the House Chamber.”

Babbitt’s shooting was caught on multiple videos on January 6. She was struck by a single shot from the still unidentified officer after trying to enter the ‘Speaker’s Lobby’ which leads to the US House of Representatives, according to the DOJ. Babbitt tried climbing through a doorway with glass broken out when she was struck by a bullet in her left shoulder. After receiving medical attention, Babbitt was transferred to Washington Hospital Center where she died as a result of her injuries.

Minneapolis

Kimberly Potter, the police officer who shot dead black man Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, will be charged with second-degree manslaughter, the Washington County Attorney’s Office has said.

Potter was arrested on Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement, and charges would be filed later in the day by the county attorney.

She faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine if found guilty.

Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon previously said he believed the officer had mistakenly grabbed her gun instead of her Taser when she shot and killed Wright, 20, on Sunday after he was pulled over in his car for an alleged traffic violation. Gannon said police body cam footage of the fatal incident suggested the shooting was an “accidental discharge.”

Three consecutive nights of riots erupted after the killing as protests against Wright’s shooting escalated. Police in Brooklyn Center, a Minneapolis suburb, deployed teargas and flash-bang grenades against protesters on Tuesday and several local jurisdictions declared curfews.

FedEx facility in Indianapolis

Eight people have been killed and numerous others wounded in a shooting that occurred at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis International Airport in Indiana, police said.

Law enforcement rushed to the scene on Thursday night after receiving reports of shots being fired inside the building. “As officers arrived, they came into contact with an active shooting incident,” city police spokeswoman Genae Cook told the media. “We have located eight people deceased at the scene, and many others with injuries.”

In earlier statements, Indianapolis police described the shooting as a “mass casualty” incident and said preliminary information suggested that the suspect had taken his own life. The community was no longer in danger, police stressed.

