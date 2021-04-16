Asia-Pacific and EU Stocks Follow US Markets North

#Asia-Pacific #stocks #Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China

Shanghai stocks rose Friday, as China’s upbeat Q-1 GDP data added more signs to a continued solid recovery in the world’s 2nd largest economy.

The CSI300 index was unchanged at 4,948.41 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% at 3,414.74. On the wk, CSI300 shed 1.7%, while the SSEC slipped 1%.

Japan’s TOPIX finished lower Friday as investors have concerns about Japanese corporate outlook ahead of the earnings season.

The Nikkei index finished flat at 29,636.41, while the broader TOPIX was down 0.19% to 1,955.50 by 0209 GMT.

Australian shares struggled for direction on Friday, a day after marking their highest close in nearly 14 months, as gains in mining and gold stocks countered losses in energy names.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.07% to 7,054 in early trade, but was on track to post its 4th straight wkly gainer. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.38% to finish at 12,684.6.

European stocks hit record highs Friday after strong US and China data spurred optimism about a speedy global recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% by 0706 GMT, on course for its 7th straight wk of gainers. The German DAX also gained 0.1%, while UK’s FTSE 100 was up 0.4%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 16 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

Symb Index Time Last Chg Chg % .TRXFLDJPP Thomson Reuters Equity Japan Index 1:51am EDT 171.64 +0.13 +0.08% .TRXFLDHKP Thomson Reuters Equity HK Index 1:49am EDT 352.29 +3.01 +0.86% .TRXFLDINP Thomson Reuters Equity India Index 1:49am EDT 1,737.33 +14.98 +0.87% .N225 Nikkei Stock Average 225 2:00am EDT 29,683.37 +40.68 +0.14% .HSI Hang Seng Index 2:07am EDT 29,044.18 +251.04 +0.87% .AORD ASX All Ordinaries Index 2:17am EDT 7,325.80 +8.30 +0.11% .KS11 KOSPI Index 2:20am EDT 3,201.48 +7.15 +0.22% .SETI SET Composite Index 1:29am EDT 1,543.98 +2.86 +0.19% .JKSE Jakarta Composite 12:30am EDT 6,075.89 -3.61 -0.06% .PSI PSE Composite Index 12:50am EDT 6,494.81 -45.15 -0.69% .SSEC Shanghai Composite Index 2:07am EDT 3,429.38 +30.39 +0.89% .BSESN S&P BSE Sensex 2:08am EDT 48,984.23 +180.55 +0.37% .FTFBMKLCI FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI 2:05am EDT 1,602.64 -5.61 -0.35% .HNX30 HNX 30 Index 14 Apr 2021 443.82 -2.87 -0.64%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!