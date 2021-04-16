5.8 C
New York
Friday, April 16, 2021
spot_img
Home2021
2021Headline NewsInvestments

Asia-Pacific and EU Stocks Follow US Markets North

By Paul Ebeling
0
4

#Asia-Pacific #stocks #Australia #NewZealand #Japan #China

Shanghai stocks rose Friday, as China’s upbeat Q-1 GDP data added more signs to a continued solid recovery in the world’s 2nd largest economy.

The CSI300 index was unchanged at 4,948.41 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5% at 3,414.74. On the wk, CSI300 shed 1.7%, while the SSEC slipped 1%.

Japan’s TOPIX finished lower Friday as investors have concerns about Japanese corporate outlook ahead of the earnings season.

The Nikkei index finished flat at 29,636.41, while the broader TOPIX was down 0.19% to 1,955.50 by 0209 GMT.

 Australian shares struggled for direction on Friday, a day after marking their highest close in nearly 14 months, as gains in mining and gold stocks countered losses in energy names.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.07% to 7,054 in early trade, but was on track to post its 4th straight wkly gainer. In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.38% to finish at 12,684.6.

 European stocks hit record highs Friday after strong US and China data spurred optimism about a speedy global recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.1% by 0706 GMT, on course for its 7th straight wk of gainers. The German DAX also gained 0.1%, while UK’s FTSE 100 was up 0.4%.

Asia-Pacific Indexes

Data as of 16 Apr 2021. All quotes delayed at least 15 minutes.

SymbIndexTimeLastChgChg %
.TRXFLDJPPThomson Reuters Equity Japan Index1:51am EDT171.64+0.13+0.08%
.TRXFLDHKPThomson Reuters Equity HK Index1:49am EDT352.29+3.01+0.86%
.TRXFLDINPThomson Reuters Equity India Index1:49am EDT1,737.33+14.98+0.87%
.N225Nikkei Stock Average 2252:00am EDT29,683.37+40.68+0.14%
.HSIHang Seng Index2:07am EDT29,044.18+251.04+0.87%
.AORDASX All Ordinaries Index2:17am EDT7,325.80+8.30+0.11%
.KS11KOSPI Index2:20am EDT3,201.48+7.15+0.22%
.SETISET Composite Index1:29am EDT1,543.98+2.86+0.19%
.JKSEJakarta Composite12:30am EDT6,075.89-3.61-0.06%
.PSIPSE Composite Index12:50am EDT6,494.81-45.15-0.69%
.SSECShanghai Composite Index2:07am EDT3,429.38+30.39+0.89%
.BSESNS&P BSE Sensex2:08am EDT48,984.23+180.55+0.37%
.FTFBMKLCIFTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI2:05am EDT1,602.64-5.61-0.35%
.HNX30HNX 30 Index14 Apr 2021443.82-2.87-0.64%

Have a healthy weekend, Keep the Faith!

The following two tabs change content below.
My Twitter profile

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   
Previous articleWall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys
Next articleSitting on a Cash Pile 13.0? This Quick Service Restaurant Operator Looks ‘Yummy’
Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

Related Articles

Stay Connected

21,804FansLike
2,737FollowersFollow
0SubscribersSubscribe
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry. Fashion fades, only style remains the same. Fashion never stops. There are always projects, opportunities. Clothes mean nothing until someone lives in them.

Contact us: [email protected]

© Copyright - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv