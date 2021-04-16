5.8 C
Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

By Paul Ebeling
#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$AHH $COIN $CRWD $HSY $TDOC

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Friday, 16 April, as follows:

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE:AHH): DA Davidson raised its rating from Neutral to Buy with a 16 price target. The consensus target is at 14.25.

Coinbase Global Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN): BTIG Research started the crypto brokerage firm with a Buy rating and a 500 price target. The stock closed Thursday at 322.75, up 30% from the reference pricing of 250/share Wednesday.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD): Deutsche Bank started the cybersecurity leader with a Buy rating and a 265 price target. The consensus target is at 254.32.

Hershey Co. (NYSE:HSY): Goldman Sachs raised the chocolate giant to Buy from Neutral and lifted the price target to 181 from 171. The consensus target is at 163.53.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NASDAQ:TDOC): Needham started coverage with a Buy rating and a 235 price target. The consensus target is at 257.59

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling

Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   
