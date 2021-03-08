Sitting on a Cash Pile 12.0? The Giant of Digital Storage is Headed North

#case #bullish #buy

$WDC

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ:WDC) broke out on 13 November at 41.47 and confirmed on 5 March at 68.07. Thus, garnering a HeffX-LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1 yr target price at 93/share.

The consensus target is at 69.86, and the stock is currently trading pre-market at 67.45.

The Key support is at 65.59, and the Key resistance is at 68.95, and light through 77.21, then Nil.

Our overall technical outlook for WDC is Bullish, as several Key indicators have turned Very Bullish in here.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions.

It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

The company also provides data center devices and solutions comprising enterprise helium hard drives; enterprise SSDs consisting of flash-based SSDs and software solutions for use in enterprise servers, online transactions, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; data center solutions, including HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and data storage platforms and systems.

In addition, WDC offers client solutions, such as external HDD storage products in mobile and desktop form; client SSDs; removable cards that are used in consumer devices comprising mobile phones, tablets, imaging systems, and still and action video cameras; universal serial bus flash drives for use in the computing and consumer markets; and wireless drive products used in-field back up of created content, as well as wireless streaming of high-definition movies, photos, music, and documents to tablets, smartphones, and PCs.

The company sells its products under the G-Technology, SanDisk, and WD brands to original equipment manufacturers, distributors, resellers, and retailers.

It operates in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Western Digital Corporation was founded in Y 1970 and is HQ’d in San Jose, California

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!