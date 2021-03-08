America is Getting Back to Normal

#America #NFPs #jobs #economy #aid/relief/stimulus

“Someone has got to explain to me why we have to spend $1.9-T when we already have about $1-T that has not been spent from the last bill.” –Paul Ebeling

Hailing Friday’s jobs report as a “blowout,” President Trump’s economic adviser Stephen Moore called the economy a “rocket ship” ready for a Spring takeoff.

Sunday Mr. Moore said, “I think the rest of the year for the economy is really looking strong as we open up our businesses, our schools, our stores, our churches.

Adding “America is getting back, short term, I am optimistic.”

He warned about excessive spending on oncoming inflation after the Senate passed another $1.9-T under the guise of VirusCasedemic relief Saturday.

“I do not like this $1.9-T spending bill; I do not think it’s necessary,” Mr. Moore added. “I think most of the spending is wasteful and not related to COVID. That notwithstanding, I think the economy is prepared for a nice, nice recovery this Summer.”

If the blue states would reopen after vaccines are rolled out and the infection rates are in check.

“We are flushing the economy with cheap money; we are flushing the economy with trillions of dollars of debt,” Mr. Moore cautioned. “At some point that has to lead to an increase in prices.”

The largest blue states are pivotal to the US economy, but their Democrat governors are slow to unleash their economic potential.

“Once we get New York and California and Illinois and New Jersey to open up, I think we are going to see really nice growth.

