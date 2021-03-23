Sitting on a Cash Pile 12.0? Chips are Scarce and In Demand

#cash#bullish#buy

$SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) broke out on 11 March at 173.75 and confirmed on 22 March at 179.72. Thus, garnering a LTN Cash Pile Buy rating with a 1 yr price target at 210/share

SWKS is currently trading Tuesday at 179.24 within its 52 wk range of 78.77 – 195.82. The Street analyst’s consensus 1 yr price target is at 201/share.

The Key support is at 177.30 and the resistance is at 194.14.

Our outlook is Bullish with a Very Bullish bias in here, as several of our Key technical indicators have tuned Very Bullish

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific.

Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, entertainment and gaming, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets.

It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives.

The company was founded in Y 1962 and is HQ’d in Irvine, California.

