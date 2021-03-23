Elon Musk and Doge

With a market capitalization of $7.3 billion, Dogecoin is now one of the most valuable cryptocurrencies.

Dogecoin also has a very aggressive production schedule. There were 100 billion coins by mid-2015, and about 5.2 billion new coins are being created each year. Initially, Dogecoin was mainly used for “thanking” others on the Internet for “positive acts,” such as an idea or a web-related service. But since 2013, interest has been slowly building up in DOGE.

Despite potential volatility, investors’ risk appetite is strong in cryptocurrencies and we expect Dogecoin will see new highs sooner than later, 10c is very achievable this year and the long term Dogetoadollar hashtag looks to be right on the mark.

Elon Musk is a DOGE Fan no doubt, his influence early was dramatic but now it is not effecting the price as much, many rushed in expecting the Musk involvement to immediately take DOGE “to the moon” but it didn’t of course that’s not how things work, in the meantime many of those expecting it to fly to $1 are now selling, and that is good news for you.

If major Dogecoin holders sell most of their coins, it will get my full support. Too much concentration is the only real issue imo. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 14, 2021

SO now we have some selling pressure but plenty of buying, it looks exactly like what Musk wanted.

SpaceX and Tesla chief Elon Musk’s tweets have led to volatility in the price of cryptocurrency Dogecoin but the fact he is one of 3 Billionaires betting on Doge is enough to make it worth owning.

– Elon Musk @elonmusk – Mark Cuban @mcuban – Vlad Tenev @vladtenev are all Dogecoin fans.

Dogecoin – $DOGE [17]

💰 Price [USD]: $0.0552

⚖️ H: $0.0574 | L: $0.0534

⚡️ Price [BTC]: 0.00000100 ₿

✨ Price [ETH]: 0.0000324 Ξ

📉 1h: -0.09%

📉 24h: -3.44%

📉 7d: -2.87%

📊 Volume: $1,053,894,471

💎 MarketCap: $7,101,552,265

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency invented by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who decided to create a payment system that is instant, fun, and free from traditional banking fees. Dogecoin features the face of the Shiba Inu dog from the “Doge” meme as its logo and namesake.