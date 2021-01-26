Sitting on a Cash Pile 10.0? Invest in Farming Without Owning a Farm

#cash#buy#bullish

$MOS

Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) broke out on 16 November at 18.78 and confirmed on 25 January at 28.67 garnering a LTN ‘Cash Pile’ Buy rating with a price target at 35.75 against the Street’s 1 yr target of 27.85.

The Key support is at 24.51 and there is light resistance at 30.11, and the 52 wk trading range is 6.50 – 29.34.

All of our Key technical indicators are flashing Very Bullish long-term

That being the case, our overall analysis is Bullish with a Very Bullish long term bias.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and Internationally.

The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash and Mosaic Fertilizantes.

It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use, and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant, as well as fluorosilicic acid for water fluoridation.

In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products.

The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts.

The Mosaic Company collaborate with BioConsortia, Inc. on new nitrogen-fixing microbial products.

The Mosaic Company was incorporated in Y 2004 and is HQ’d in Tampa, Florida.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!