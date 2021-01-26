Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Report, All Buys

#stocks #bullish #buys #analysts #research #WallStreet

$CAR $BIDU $CBRE $MED $REG

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Tuesday, 26 January, as follows:

Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) was started with a Buy rating at BofA Securities, which has a 50 price target. That compares to a 43 consensus 1 yr target.

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU): The rumors were confirmed that this company will become the Tesla of China. Shares are trading pre-market at 250.98 and have a consensus price target of 208.86.

CBRE Group Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) was started with a Buy rating and a 74 price target at Goldman Sachs. The consensus target is 63.33.

Medifast Inc. (NYSE:MED) was raised to Buy from Hold at Jefferies, which raised the price target to 265. That compares with a 236 consensus target.

Regency Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:REG) was raised from Neutral to Buy with a 54 price objective at Compass Point. The consensus price objective is 50.33.

Have a healthy day, Keep the Faith!