Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, has opened the Office of the Former President in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Office is responsible for managing President Trump’s correspondence, public statements, appearances, and official activities to advance the interests of the United States and to carry on the agenda of The Trump Administration through advocacy, organizing, and public activism.

President Trump will always be a Champion for the American People, working daily to make and keep America 1st and Great.

Offices for former Presidents are paid for by the General Services Administration, as per the Former Presidents Act. The act says the office can be set up anywhere in the USA.

In addition to funding for offices and staff, all former Presidents are entitled to a pension “equal to the annual rate of basic pay, as in effect from time to time, of the head of an executive department” for the remainder of their lives.

The term ‘The American Dream was coined in Y 1931 by historian James Truslow Adams. It is the idea that anyone, regardless of their background and standing, can aim for a more prosperous life for themselves and their children. This Dream has for some time been in crisis, and President Trump has bemoaned its pangs of death. And through is tireless energy, and hard work has emerged as a Champion of the American Dream.

The Statue of Liberty is an enduring symbol of the American Dream.

