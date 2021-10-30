Sharing My Passion for Real Food Made at Home

#real #food #home #SoCal #burger
My Wagyu beef burger recipe combines the flavors of Roquefort cheese, creamy avocado, baby lettuces with sun-dried tomato mayo. Pair it with nothing but a cold glass of lager beer.
Ingredients: Serves 4
FOR THE GARLIC-HERB SALT
- 3 tablespoons fleur de sel
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 tablespoon Herbes de Provence
FOR THE SUNDRIED TOMATO MAYO
- 5 oil packed sun-dried tomatoes, drained, chopped
- 1 small garlic clove, chopped
- ½ teaspoon stone ground mustard
- ¾ teaspoon fresh lemon juice
- ¾ cup good quality mayonnaise
- Pinch of cayenne pepper
- Sea salt, to taste
- 2lbs Wagyu Ground Beef
- Real Roquefort cheese
- 2 ripe avocados, sliced
- Handful baby lettuces, washed and dried
- 4 slices red onion
- 4 slices heirloom Beefsteak tomato
- 4 Brioche burger buns of your choice
Preparation
- Make the herb salt: using a mortar and pestle, lightly crush together garlic powder and Herbes de Provence. Stir in sea salt. Store in an air-tight container.
- Make the sundried tomato mayo: in the bowl of a food processor, add sundried tomatoes, garlic, mustard, lemon juice, and mayo. Pulse until smooth and thoroughly mixed. Add cayenne pepper and salt to taste. Cover and store in the refrigerator until ready to use.
- Gently form 4 8oz. patties. Season both sides of each patty with reserved herb salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Cook your patties to medium-rare, using a hot oiled grill or pre-heated, lightly-buttered cast iron pan.
- Just before patties are finished cooking, place a dollop of Roquefort cheese atop and melt
- Allow patties to rest on a cutting board, for about 5 mins. While resting toast buns if desired. Dress buns with sundried tomato mayo, baby lettuces, tomato and red onion. Add burger. Top with sliced avocado. Serve with your favorite lager beer.
