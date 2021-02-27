Scorched Earth Wins Magic Millions SA 2YO Classic

Sent out the easing favourite after a brilliant last start second in the Group Three Blue Diamond Prelude for fillies, Scorched Earth led from start to finish in a dominant performance.



When asked to accelerate at the top of the straight the Nicconi filly streaked clear of her rivals. At the post the margin was five and a quarter lengths.



The John Moloney trained filly, a $90,000 Gold Coast Yearling Sale buy from Lyndhurst Stud Farm, finished well clear of runner-up Lady of Honour (No Nay Never), while Princess Raffles (Sir Prancelot) closed late to finish third.



The win provided the state’s leading jockey Jessica Eaton with the most valuable win of her racetrack career to date.



“She was a delight to ride,” Eaton said. “The plan wasn’t necessarily to lead as we thought there might be some speed in the race.”



“But as it turned out she was very comfortable in front and then when I asked her to accelerate she really sprinted well.”



“I couldn’t have asked for a better ride and I must thank Mr Moloney and all of the connections for giving me the ride today.”



“That’s the biggest win of my career today,” she added. “It’s a great thrill.”



Bred and sold by the Kruger family’s Lyndhurst Stud Farm at Warwick, Scorched Earth is already a winner and stakes placed from just three starts.



She is the 388th individual stakes winner for the Lightning Stakes winner Nicconi (Bianconi) and is from an unraced Exceed and Excel mare.



Dam, Scorched, is a full sister to the Group Three Kindergarten Stakes winner Furnaces.



Further back it is the same family of outstanding mare Melito and exciting young sire Pariah.



The Magic Millions SA 2YO Classic was run today for the first time at Murray Bridge and was declared a resounding success.



“This raceday has huge scope for the future,” Magic Millions Managing Director Barry Bowditch said. “There was a great feeling at the track and it’s great to see some great optimism in South Australia.”



“In similar style to our racedays on the Gold Coast and at Pinjarra and Ballarat, the Murray Bridge meeting has quickly established itself as one of the most exciting meetings in the state.”



“The Racing Rewards bonus vouchers proved incredibly popular and congratulations to all winners who have invested in local stock in recent years.”



“And the recently announced $120,000 Magic Millions SA 3YO & 4YO Classic will further grow the meeting into the future,” Bowditch said.



Today’s raceday sets the scene for the 2021 Adelaide Yearling Sale which will be held on March 9 and 10 at the Morphettville Sales Complex. Four yearlings by Nicconi are catalogued for the auction.