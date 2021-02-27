Forbidden Love Takes the Group One Surround Stakes (1400m) at Randwick

Prepared by brothers Richard and Michael Freedman, Forbidden Love raced four back the fence during the middle stages of the race before unleashing between runners in the straight to win stylishly.



The race was the first following a ninth placing in the $2 million feature for three-year-olds on the Gold Coast behind Aim in the Guineas.



“It’s a big thrill,” a delighted co-trainer Michael Freedman said after the three length success and a copybook ride from Nash Rawiller.



“I was a bit despondent after her run in the Magic Millions (3YO Guineas), I thought she would run better. But she didn’t cope with the trip at all.”



“She had a couple of weeks off at Julian Blaxland’s farm in Queensland and he rang me and said she was doing that well you should bring her home and get her ready for something.”



“Less than 12 months ago she was going around in midweeks at Canterbury. She’s come a long way.”



“She’s just keeps improving and maturing,” Freedman added.



Connections said the Coolmore Classic and Doncaster Handicap were possible targets for the Forbidden Love.



Richard Freedman went to $150,000 to secure the filly from the draft of Bhima Thoroughbreds at the 2019 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale.



Already a multiple stakes winner before today’s Group One triumph Forbidden Love now boasts an impressive record of five wins and four placings from just 11 starts. She’s already earned over $750,000.



Bred in South Australia by former world record breaking steeplechaser Kerry O’Brien, Forbidden Love is the third individual Group One winner for Vinery Stud sire All Too Hard.



A half brother to champion sprinter Black Caviar, All Too Hard is also the sire of Gold Coast sold stars Behemoth and Alligator Blood.



Dam, Juliet’s Princess, was a smart Adelaide based galloper who won five races and was second in a listed Laelia Stakes for co-trainers Leon Macdonald and Andrew Gluyas.



As well as Forbidden Love, Juliet’s Princess is the dam of the multiple Flemington winner Kuramae – a smart performer for the Matthew Williams stable.



There are 10 yearlings by Forbidden Love’s sire All Too Hard catalogued for the 2021 Adelaide Yearling Sale on March 9 and 10.



Winner: Forbidden Love

Breeding: All Too Hard-Juliet’s Princess (More Than Ready)

Breeder: Kerry O’Brien Thoroughbreds

Race: ATC Surround Stakes G1 (1400m)

Sold for: $150,000

Sale: 2019 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale

Vendor: Bhima Thoroughbreds (As Agent)

Buyer: Richard Freedman

Earnings: $700,750

Owner(s): Purple Sash (Mgr: Mrs AC Freedman), CC Pickford, Ms SS Bromley, DP Hassab, DF Hore-Lacy, A Krolikowski, MD Shaw & MD Skinner

Trainer(s): Richard & Michael Freedman (Randwick)