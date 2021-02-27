Flemington Stakes-Winner for Capitalist

Talented Capitalist filly Tycoon Humma was an eye-catching debut winner at Bendigo earlier this month and confirmed her potential with a strong finishing win at Flemington on Saturday in the Listed VRC Very Special Kids Plate (1000m).

Trained by John McArdle and ridden by Jamie Mott, Tycoon Humma was allowed to find her feet early and came with a well timed run to snatch a head win over the Godolphin entry Kallos.

“She’ll probably head to the paddock after today as she over raced a bit, but it was a solid win,” said John McArdle, who also trains her half-sister Humma Humma, a Group III winning multiple stakes-winner that has won nearly $600,000 in prizemoney.

“This filly is probably a bit better than her (Humma Humma) at the same age, she has a bit more quality, but if she can go on and have a career like Humma we’ll be more than happy.”

A $240,000 purchase by Redgum Racing out of the Flinders Park Stud draft at the 2020 Inglis Melbourne Premier Yearling Sale, Tycoon Humma has already banked over $100,000 after winning her first two starts.

Bred by Bridsan Bloodstock, she is the second stakes-winner among four winners from Bel Esprit mare Humma Mumma.

Tycoon Humma is the second stakes-winner for exciting young sire Capitalist, who has 17 lots catalogued for Inglis Premier.

He also had another new stakes horse on Saturday with talented colt Captivant resuming from a spell to finish a good third in the Group II ATC Skyline Stakes.

