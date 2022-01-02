Resolution: Meditate

#meditation #meditate #happy #happiness

“Meditation is letting go skillfully with resolution” — Paul Ebeling

Meditation helps to make us happy by reducing stress and anxiety. The research by Dr Richard Davidson published in Y 2004 demonstrated the powerful effect that meditation has on happiness.

Brain scans were taken of the heads of Buddhist monks while meditating on unconditional loving kindness. The scans revealed abnormally high gamma brain waves, which are associated with intense feelings of happiness.

Happiness researcher Shawn Achor has suggested that as little as 2 mins a day over 21 days can make a difference to our happiness.

Editor’s Note: Excessive use of cellphones and other electronic devices can reduce your happiness.

Have a healthy, prosperous, happy New Year, Keep the Faith, Meditate!