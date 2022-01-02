11.6 C
Sunday, January 2, 2022
Resolution: Meditate

By Paul Ebeling

#meditation #meditate #happy #happiness

“Meditation is letting go skillfully with resolution” — Paul Ebeling

Meditation helps to make us happy by reducing stress and anxiety. The research by Dr Richard Davidson published in Y 2004 demonstrated the powerful effect that meditation has on happiness.

Brain scans were taken of the heads of Buddhist monks while meditating on unconditional loving kindness. The scans revealed abnormally high gamma brain waves, which are associated with intense feelings of happiness.

Happiness researcher Shawn Achor has suggested that as little as 2 mins a day over 21 days can make a difference to our happiness.

Editor’s Note: Excessive use of cellphones and other electronic devices can reduce your happiness.

Have a healthy, prosperous, happy New Year, Keep the Faith, Meditate!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

