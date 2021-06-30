Raw Oysters with Caviar and Seaweed Salad Boost Our Immune System

#oysters #caviar #seaweed #superfood #immune

“Oysters are an extremely nutritious food, here I outline the many ways in which oyster nutrition can benefit our immune system” — Paul Ebeling

Let’s look at some of the many benefits our body can receive, as follows:

Oysters have got zinc in them, which has virus-fighting powers. That probably because zinc helps create and activate white blood cells involved in the immune response. It also assists your immune system with tasks such as healing wounds.

Oysters offer lots of health benefits, thanks to their huge stockpiles of essential vitamins, minerals and organic compounds. They are an excellent source of protein, vitamin D, zinc, iron and copper, and also have high levels of Vitamin C, phosphorus, niacin and riboflavin.

It does not stop there.

Oysters are rich in beneficial antioxidants, healthy cholesterol and omega-3 fatty acids. With all these impressive nutrients contained in such small portions, oysters are a god among superfoods, seriously boosting your body’s health and overall functions.

Like fish and other seafoods, oysters are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which are considered a healthy fat or cholesterol. They have been proven to reduce the chance of plaque accumulation in the blood vessels and improve overall cardiovascular health. Their vitamin E content also increases the strength of cellular membranes, further protecting against heart disease.

With their high potassium and magnesium content, oysters can lower our blood pressure and increase circulation and blood oxygenation. Meanwhile, their rich stockpiles of iron help formulate red blood cells, boost the body’s metabolic rate, and defend against conditions such anemia.

You may have heard about antioxidants before. Famously found in teas, herbs and fresh vegetables, antioxidants fight against dangerous free radicals in the body, thereby reducing risk of heart disease and premature aging.

Well, it so happens that oysters are also rich in antioxidants, not to mention Vitamin C and Vitamin E, all of which go a long way towards strengthening the body’s immune system.

Oysters have long been recognized as an aphrodisiac, particularly due to their high zinc content. For men especially, zinc has been shown to improve sexual drive and masculinity.

I recommend to always eat oysters from a trusted source, such as gourmet fish monger that offers fresh, raw oysters that have been processed in an extensive facility built for cleanliness and meticulous prepared.

I eat them 3X wkly with caviar and sesame seaweed salas and a nip of Russian vodka.

Eat healthy, be healthy, Live lively