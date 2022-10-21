Rarible NFT marketplace adds Web3 aggregation 

The new aggregation feature provides listings and prices of Ethereum-based NFTs listed on major NFT marketplaces across Web3.

Rarible, an Ethereum-based nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace, announced its platform upgrade to Rarible 2 on Oct. 20.

The NFT marketplace says it is introducing new aggregation tools to showcase NFTs from across the Web3 space. This means users can browse and purchase Ethereum-based digital assets from Rarible, OpenSea, LooksRare, X2Y2 and Sudoswap.

Alex Salnikov, the chief strategy officer and co-founder of Rarible said:

“It creates an open environment where users can access the best prices for NFTs all through one interface.”

This development from Rarible comes after a report from DappRadar, which hinted at impending NFT “marketplace wars.” DappRadar’s report highlighted other major platforms in the Web3 space such as Uniswap and OpenSea, both of which acquired NFT aggregator platforms this past year.

Web3 community

While OpenSea and Uniswap acquired outside aggregators, Rarible simply transformed its services to an aggregation-based model. The report says that such acquisitions could stir up direct competition between platforms.

Rarible also introduced a mechanism in which users can lock up their RARI, the native token of the marketplace, to earn rewards and incentives for ecosystem participation. Salnikov says this is a step toward further decentralization of the platform.

“Users get to make decisions on where the ecosystem goes next. They have a say in Rarible’s future and that’s something you can’t get with just funds or an NFT.” Salnikov

The decentralization of NFT marketplaces is a relevant discussion within the Web3 community. Web3 community took on Twitter, calling out market dominators like OpenSea for being too centralized.

Another user tweeted that centralized marketplaces like MagicEden and OpenSea have got to go: