In A Declining Market, CoinsPaid Continues To Rise

The largest crypto payment ecosystem, CoinsPaid, has processed over €16 billion worth of crypto and continues growing by nearly €1 billion per month in the declining market.

In 2022, CoinsPaid completed 4.9 million transactions with a net worth of approximately €3 billion compared to the previous year. In 2021, they handled 2.5 million transactions, with a net worth of approximately €1.5 billion.

CoinsPaid handles 8% of the global on chain Bitcoin transactions.

“In Q3, we did a great job in product and business development, adjusting the business logic and strategy to the current market situation and empowering our products with new features. This year our team has grown to 200 members. While most companies like Robinhood, Coinbase, and Gemini face layoffs, we have 50+ open vacancies. And I believe that perseverance and team spirit will allow us to set new records this year,” said Max Krupyshev, Co-Founder and Leader of CoinsPaid.

Top performers transaction wise have been LTC, BTC, USDT, and ETH, BTC, making up more than 50% of all transactions. Over the past year there has been 100.5% and 94% growth rate in the volume of transactions among these tokens.