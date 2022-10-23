KXCO United Nations Registration

We are pleased to announce the successful accreditation of KXCO to the United Nations (“UN”), with KXCO becoming an accredited United Nations Global Marketplace Organization that has been registered with 25 major United Nations Organizations and Divisions. KXCO has been assigned the registration number: UNGM 902812.

Organization: United Nations Global Marketplace

Status: Registered and Accredited

Registration number: UNGM 902812

Website: www.ungm.org

As a member organisation of the United Nations Global Marketplace (UNGM), KXCO has been registered and accredited with 25 major UN Organizations and Divisions, including the following

Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Preparatory Commission for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO)

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)

International Labour Organization (ILO)

International Trade Centre (ITC)

International Telecommunication Union (ITU)

Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW)

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS)

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)

UN Global Marketplace (UNGM)

United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS)

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)

United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF)

Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR)

United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women)

United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO)

World Health Organization (WHO)

United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA)

World Food Programme (WFP)

World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO)

World Meteorological Organization (WMO)

World Trade Organization (WTO)