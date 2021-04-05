President Putin Knows He Can Face Down Mr. Biden

#Russia #Putin #Biden #Ukraine #Crimea #imperialism #NATO

Russia is rolling aggressively in Eastern Europe and the Arctic, that includes it’s buildup of troops and military equipment in Eastern Ukraine and a growing number of Russian warplanes flying near Alaska’s airspace.

“We’re discussing our concerns about this increase in tensions and cease-fire violations and regional tensions with NATO allies,” Pentagon spokesman told reporters last Wednesday.

Officials are concerned about fighting between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian soldiers in the Donetsk Region of Eastern Ukraine, marking the end of a ceasefire that started last June. At least 20 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in the clashes with Russian troops since the start of Y 2021, there is no count of any Russian fatalities.

Ukraine and Russia have been fighting since Y 2014 when Moscow seized and annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

Current Russian activity in Ukraine is testing Mr. Biden’s resolve as the recent activity presents a fresh foreign policy challenge. Recall, that Mr. Biden during his campaign vowed to take a hardline approach on Russia and promised voters he would be tougher on Russia than former President Trump.

Mr. Biden continues to support Ukraine and recently provided an additional $125-M for border security. The US has already sent more than $2-B in assistance to Ukraine since Crimea’s annexation.

Mr. Biden’s Top national security leaders telephoned their Ukrainian counterparts and other leaders in the region to discuss the issues.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Mark Milley lasst Wednesday spoke by phone with Ukraine Chief of General Staff Lt. General Ruslan Khomchak as well as Russia’s Top military officer, Chief of the General Staff General Valery Gerasimov.

Mutual cooperation and strengthening of security was discussed by the parties as President Putin views Mr. Biden as weak and may be moving to reassert its influence on the global stage.

Last Monday NATO jet fighters scrambled 10X to shadow Russian bombers and fighters during an unusual peak of flights over the North Atlantic, North Sea, Black Sea and Baltic Sea.

On Friday, Russia warned NATO against deploying troops to Ukraine, saying it would be forced to respond, as Moscow is indulging in some demographic social engineering.

“In my opinion, foreign governments like China and Russia will take every advantage that they can in the exploitation of their countries’ interest under the new Administration who, in my opinion, are people appeasers and not looking out for the bests interests of Americans internationally in their exploitation of their own self interests, like the former Administration so acutely did.

“The recent Ukraine Russian confrontation is just the tip of the ice-berg and they all, including Iran and North Korea, know it. In the long run, this can only be harmful to world peace but they do not care? Without question, this not in the interest of America and the Free World,” says LTN’s political commentator or world traveler/ businessman Bruce WD Barren.

Imperialism is a matter of opportunity and President Putin is an expert at rebuilding Imperial Russia.

Have a healthy week, Keep the Faith!