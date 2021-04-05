Georgia’s Legislators Want to Kick Coke Out

#Georgia #Coke

Some Republican Georgia lawmakers want Coca Cola (NYSE:KO) products removed from their offices after the corporation spoke out against the state’s new election law.

In a letter to Kevin Perry, President of the Georgia Beverage Association, 8 members of the Georgia House of Representatives: Victor Anderson, Clint Crowe, Matt Barton, Jason Ridley, Lauren McDonald III, Stan Gunter, Dewayne Hill and Marcus Wiedower complained about Coca-Cola.

“Given Coke’s choice to cave to the pressure of an out of control cancel culture, we respectfully request all Coca-Cola Company products be removed from our office suite immediately,” they stated. “Should Coke choose to read the bill, share its true intentions and accept their role in the dissemination of mistruths, we would welcome a conversation to rebuild a working relationship.”

Coca-Cola said in a carefully worded statement that it had been working with the Metro Atlanta Chamber in “expressing our concerns and advocating for positive change in voting legislation. We, along with our business coalition partners, sought improvements that would enhance accessibility, maximize voter participation, maintain election integrity and serve all Georgians.“

Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey publicly attacked Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp for recently signing into law voting legislation Quincey says is unacceptable and a step backwards.”

The legislation expands early voting opportunities, weekend early voting and extends deadlines for absentee ballot requests. It also creates a state-wide voter ID absentee voting requirement and restricts ballot drop box usage.

A provision of the new law of particular interest to the Georgia Beverage Association it is the prohibition by partisan political operatives from handing out water, soft drinks or food to voters waiting in a line at the polling station to vote.

