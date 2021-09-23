Portfolio Builder for Conservative Investors

#investors#conservative#portfolio

$LMT

Lockheed Martin is 1 of the Top aerospace and defense stocks to buy, and we + many on Wall Street are expecting a very solid continuation of US and foreign defense spending.

Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) researches, designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, operates and sustains advanced technology systems, products and services. It also provides a wide range of defense electronics products and IT services.

Being the Pentagon’s prime contractor, Lockheed Martin offers a diverse portfolio of global aerospace, defense, security and advanced technologies. Its leveraged presence in the Army, Air Force, Navy and IT programs guarantees a steady inflow of follow-on orders, not only from the US government but also from many foreign allies of the nation.

Shareholders are currently paid a 3.07% dividend. It is expected the company will raise the dividend to 2.80 per share from 2.60.

The 458 Morgan Stanley price target compares with the 429.47 Street consensus target and Wednesday’s closing share price for Lockheed Martin stock at 341.73.

That Vs our 1yr price target of 434/share

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!