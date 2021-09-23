Wall Street’s Key Stock Analysts Research Reports, All Buys

#stocks#bullish#buys#analysts#research#WallStreet

$ACN $CASY $RAMP $PUBM $SPG

Daily HeffX-LTN reviews dozens of Wall Street’s Key analysts research reports to ID new trading and investing ideas for HeffX-LTN readers. These reports cover stocks to buy if you can manage the risk.

These are all Buys if you can manage the risk.

Below are our Buys for Thursday, 23 September, as follows:

Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN): MoffettNathanson upgraded the stock to Buy from Neutral and has a 405 price target. The Wall Street consensus target is at 338.06.

Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) the analysts makes a case that it is time to fuel up for a long-term bet with this stock. The consensus price target is at 225.36.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RAMP): Berenberg resumed coverage with a Buy rating and a 64 price target. The consensus target is at 71.09.

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Berenberg started this meme favorite with a Buy rating and a 37 price target. The consensus target is at 45.67.

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG): Argus raised the commercial real estate giant from Hold to Buy with a 142 price target. The consensus target is at 149.56.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!