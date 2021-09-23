23.5 C
Sitting on a Cash Pile 17.0? Focus on Killer Viruses

By Paul Ebeling

#cash#bullish#buy

$CDTX

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) broke out on 20 August at 1.96 and confirmed on 22 September at 2.24/share. Thus triggering an LTN Cash Pile Buy signal with a 1yr price target at 6.80/share.

The Key support is at 2.14 and the Key resistance is at 2.46. Our overall outlook is Bullish to Very Bullish in here as Key technical indicators are flashing Very Bullish.

Cidara Therapeutics is a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of diseases in the United States.

The company’s lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

It also advances its Cloudbreak platform to develop antiviral conjugates for the prevention and treatment of influenza and other viral infections, such as RSV, HIV, and the SARS-CoV-2 strains causing COVID-19.

The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2014.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in Y 2012 and is HQ’d in San Diego, California.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

