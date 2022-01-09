Patek Philippe Nautilus in Tiffany Blue

#PatekPhilippe #Nautilus #Tiffany

“The Patek Philippe Tiffany Blue Ref. 5711/1A, the last version of the world’s most desirable simple wristwatch, is only available via Tiffany & Co in the USA.“–Paul Ebeling

$LVMH

Tiffany & Co’s famous blue box says “you have a present!”

The iconic US jeweler’s new owners LVMH have presents in what is called Tiffany Blue, thanks to Patek Philippe. As it happens, Patek Philippe has a long-standing relationship with Tiffany & Co., as its oldest retail partner in North America.

Here I discuss a very special edition of what might be the world’s most powerful and desirable time-only wristwatch: Ref. 5711.

Patek Philippe has opted to do a special series of 170 pieces of the Tiffany Blue Patek Philippe Ref. 5711/1A in honor of the 170th anni of the 2 luxury brands’ relationship.

The watch is inscribed with the words “170th Anniversary Tiffany & Co – Patek Philippe 1851 – 2021” on the exhibition caseback, the last of the Nautilus run.

The color looks super, and since you will never see this watch in real life, we will leave it at that.

LVMH supreme leader Bernard Arnault must be joyful when he looks at the number 1 in 2021 on the caseback.

