Benetti’s Newest Class, The Motopanfilo 37M

“Benetti‘s new Motopanfilo 37M pays homage to the classic design of Benetti yachts in the 1960s and 70s“– Paul Ebeling

The Motopanfilo 37M is Benetti’s newest Class model yacht that debuted at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September 2021. The yacht is inspired by the shipyard’s own yachts of the 1960s and 70s. Benetti conceptualised the new model with the intent to reimagine the traditional features of iconic Benetti yachts.

“The brief was to conceive a new yacht that would incorporate the characteristics of Benetti motor yachts from the 1960s,” says Italian designer, Francesco Struglia, who studied the evolution of the lines of the builder’s models from this period to create the ship’s distinct exterior.

Mr, Struglia created an exterior with balanced proportions and continuity between the hull and the structure, connected by an angled piece of fiberglass that is set amidships that defines the ship’s profile. The stern is a modern reinterpretation of a classic round stern.

What separates the Motopanfilo 37M from vintage Benetti models is the overall volume, as today’s yachts are much roomier.

Benetti’s Motopanfilo 37M has sold at least 6 hulls so far, proving there is a segment in the market for a classic-contemporary yacht that combines the glamorous history of yachting and the modern comforts of today.

