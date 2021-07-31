Optimistic Sentiment Returns to Bitcoin

#bitcoin

$BTC.X

After spending most of the day in negative territory Friday, cryptocurrencies made a late surge with bitcoin hitting its highest mark since mid-May.

Bitcoin is currently trading at 41,732.40 at press time and is up more than 15% over the past wk.

Bullish sentiment has returned the Fibo sell-off in May and 2 months of consolidation above the 30,000 support mark

Key analysts are optimistic and expect buyers to remain active above the 50-Day MA, which is above 34,000 now.

Have a happy, healthy, prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!