Saturday, July 31, 2021
Optimistic Sentiment Returns to Bitcoin

By Paul Ebeling

After spending most of the day in negative territory Friday, cryptocurrencies made a late surge with bitcoin hitting its highest mark since mid-May.

Bitcoin is currently trading at 41,732.40 at press time and is up more than 15% over the past wk.

Bullish sentiment has returned the Fibo sell-off in May and 2 months of consolidation above the 30,000 support mark

Key analysts are optimistic and expect buyers to remain active above the 50-Day MA, which is above 34,000 now.

Have a happy, healthy, prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   

