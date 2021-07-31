17.5 C
Paul Ebeling

“Great Haste Makes Great Waste”

By Paul Ebeling

“Haste is a toxic habit, be cool, slow things down“– Paul Ebeling

Going everywhere and doing everything in a hurry is not good for us. It is true, just like with multitasking, society generally expects us to do things quickly and hurriedly, but some things need to be taken slowly.

Cooking your own food for example, will take time, and you should let it. If we do everything quickly, we do not have time to enjoy life! And, it can also cause stress and anxiety, which can cause serious problems.

So, Practice some relaxation techniques or exercise. Physical exercise can help reduce stress and help you stay in the now.

Take your time when doing your daily tasks. Leave your house earlier in the morning so that you are not running to get to work.

Start your project earlier so you are not stressing at the last minute.

Take the time to read a book and cook a great meal, you will be more relaxed and have time to enjoy life!

Have a happy, healthy, prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
Paul A. Ebeling, a polymath, excels, in diverse fields of knowledge Including Pattern Recognition Analysis in Equities, Commodities and Foreign Exchange, and he is the author of "The Red Roadmaster's Technical Report on the US Major Market Indices, a highly regarded, weekly financial market commentary. He is a philosopher, issuing insights on a wide range of subjects to over a million cohorts. An international audience of opinion makers, business leaders, and global organizations recognize Ebeling as an expert.   



