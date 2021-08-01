It is August: Destination Monaco

#Monaco #MC #SBM #France

“MC, a corner of Paradise!” Paul Ebeling

With the fine weather, the desire for leisure and al fresco dining grows stronger and stronger. That alone is a good reason for making the most of the Beach Club and its Olympic-size seawater pool heated to 27°.

In this dreamlike setting on the shores of the Mediterranean, the private beach with its chic striped cabanas awaits you with open arms.

Choose from jet-ski, parasailing, inflatable (torpedo, flying chair) and water-skiing or opt for aquabike and aquagym lessons given by certified Swimming coaches.

There are different atmospheres to suit everyone, at all times of day, at the Monte-Carlo Beach.

Note: Due to the current circumstances, a certain number of services have been reduced, still…

The Monte-Carlo Beach and the Monte-Carlo Beach Club are located in France.

Conditions of entry to France :

From 21 July 2021, anyone wishing to enter France will need to present the documents below as required for their country of origin.

The Health Pass consists of providing digital or paper* evidence of:

Full vaccination.

A certificate showing proof of recovery from COVID-19*

A negative PCR or antigen test dated within the last 48 hrs

*Positive RT-PCR or antigen test taken more than 15 days ago and within the last 6 months.

The staff is at your disposal to facilitate access to PCR or antigen tests.

All guests, regardless of nationality or place of origin, must present the supporting documents for the Health Pass to access the leisure areas of the Monte-Carlo Beach Club.

The recreation areas concerned are:

The swimming pool.

Seaside areas.

The Fitness room and the Spa.

Shops.

Solariums and cabanas.

Nautical activities

In the absence of paper or digital evidence, access will be denied.

Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer is following the Covid-19 epidemic very closely and is focused on ensuring the health and safety of employees and customers.

Read the sanitary measures and entry conditions to the Principality HERE.

You can also find the sanitary protocol implemented in the establishments of the Resort Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer.

Enjoy your travels, Keep the Faith, this chaos is coming to an end.