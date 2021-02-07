Not Keen on Skiing? There is Après-Skiing

#skiing #après-skiing

While the COVID-19 ‘casedemic’ has forced Ski destinations to change operating protocols, that does not mean Ski season is canceled.

The powder will still be fresh, and après-ski offers lots of luxury in ski towns and resorts across America

Below is a list luxury après-ski offerings. Ranging from tastes of old luxury, to once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will invigorate alpine culture aficionados, as follows:

Restaurants and resorts are getting creative in keeping the après spirit alive in a safe and practical manner. Below are a few favorites:

Park City: In the spirit of the season and the ‘casedemic’, Stein Eriksen Lodge Deer Valley adding 4 Alpenglobes to their dining deck, essentially meaning you can dine within your own life-sized snowglobe. Reservations begin at $200 for a 90-min dining experience.

Aspen: The exclusive Greenwich/West Village, Dante, is open in the Snow Lodge space. It is a ‘see and be seen’ outdoor deck with gorgeous servers delivering Dante’s signature bottled cocktails, fire pits, DJ sets, and delectable bites, all a stone’s throw from the Silver Queen Gondola.

In Aspen, for the last 30 yrs The Little Nell (pictures above) has served as many things to many people.

It is the official living room for the town of Aspen, whether for breakfast, lunch, après-ski, dinner, or a staycation.

Now, a new designation joins the list and it is, The Wine Bar. Taking over the former après-ski lounge, Chair 9, the Wine Bar operates from 3p to 9p, and comfortably caters parties of up to 8.

Inspired by wine bars of the old world, The Nell’s version ‘elevates’ to the required 7,908 ft above sea level. The art deco design and vinyl-only DJ booth blend in the right amount of Aspen international-chic with a wine program featuring more than 3,000 hand-curated selections from around the world.

Aspen has the membership-based Here House is a WeWork/SoHo House for the ski set complete with open seating and private dining. For the hotel vibe, the St. Regis Aspen has an Alpine Office Annex; a full working suite with in-room hair styling and A/V tech available for daily rental

The Little Nell’s “Work From Hotel” package includes dedicated IT support, personal concierge for office services, and for those with a luxury suite a full in-room work setup.

Breckenridge and Vail: Gravity Haus blurs the lines between both work and home with memberships to an on-site co-working space that also includes discounted on-site lodging rates. The list of benefits is vast, but the fitness center makes training like a pro easy with Top coaches, a schedule of small group HIIT classes, an outdoor Max Air Super Tramp, and high-tech recovery equipment like a hyperbaric oxygen chamber and NormaTec compression sleeves. The brand is opening a 3rd property in Winter Park, 90 mins from Denver, in the Spring.

Taking a sleigh ride is about as classic as it gets and The Lodge at Blue Sky Resorts at Wanship, Utah has 2X’d down with their Après Sleigh offering. The guided sleigh ride takes guests on a journey near migrating elk that wander to Blue Sky . It begins and ends at a cozy tent where a hot cocoa bar, curated books, and western music awaits.

A Yogi Holiday, given how stressful Y 2020 was, a gentle, soul-cleansing holiday is in order. Yoga studio Aspen Shakti has a super way to make that happen. It is the “Sanctuary Space Setting Experience,” where the Shakti team comes over to “clear” your practice area instantly transforming any space into the ideal Vinyasa setting.

Do not be afraid, have a super Winter holiday, Keep the Faith!