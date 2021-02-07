Siyouni’s son St Mark’s Basilica Best Juvenile

SIYOUNI’s son St Mark’s Basilica was named the best juvenile in the world during 2020, following publication of international handicappers’ official ratings.

The colt was awarded a rating of 120 for his success in the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes at Newmarket, in which he defeated stablemate Wembley. Trained by Aidan O’Brien, St Mark’s Basilica made smooth progress throughout the season, and prior to his top-level victory at Newmarket, he had finished a creditable third in the Group 1 National Stakes at the Curragh.

St Mark’s Basilica is expected to continue his improvement at age three, and his first objective is likely to be the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Bred by Robert Scarborough, he is out of Galileo mare Cabaret and is a half-brother to 2000 Guineas scorer Magna Grecia. The Champion Juvenile was purchased for 1.3 million Guineas by M.V Magnier during Tattersalls Book 1.

This latest accolade caps an exceptional season for Haras de Bonneval sire SIYOUNI. Ranked second leading European sire, SIYOUNI saw his son SOTTSASS lift the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in addition to his Prix du Jockey Club and Ganay titles, while the sire tasted further Classic success thanks to his daughter DREAM AND DO, winner of the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches. In North America, ETOILE shone in the Group 1 EP Taylor Stakes.

SIYOUNI, son of Pivotal, stands at the Haras de Bonneval in Normandy for a fee of €140,000, alongside exciting young sires DARIYAN (€8,000) and ZARAK (€12,000).