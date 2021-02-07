Wolves a Promising Start for Wolf Cry

2yo Filly Wolves has given Victorian Sire Wolf Cry (Street Cry) a promising start in Australia.

With only 2 starts she has finished an unlucky 5th in a Group 3 and 3rd in a Group 2 and is now headed for the prestigious Group1 Blue Diamond at Caulfield on February 20.

Only the second starter for the 1st season sire based at Larneuk the 1st being General Wolffe who is also City placed.

A $320,000 yearling, Wolf Cry was a speedy youngster whose only four starts at two yielded three stakes placings: the Breeders’ Plate, Lonhro Plate and, in the important Golden Slipper leadup, the Group Two Skyline Stakes where he finished third behind subsequent Group One Golden Rose Stakes winner, Exosphere.

Testimony to his athleticism, WOLF CRY was the second highest priced Street Cry colt offered at the 2014 Gold Coast Magic Millions Yearling Sale when knocked down to leading agent, James Bester.

Wolf Cry wouldn’t take long to reward the faith, running third behind subsequent Champion 2YO Colt (and sire) Vancouver and Group winner (and sire) Sooboog in the time honoured Breeders’ Plate at Randwick.

Wolf Cry is one of two stakes horses from the multiple stakes placed Redoute’s Choice 2YO, Starfish, in turn a daughter of the Group One winning sprinter, Stella Cadente. Starfish is also a half sister to stakes winning 2YO, Brillaint Bisc, but even more notably, this is the famous Eau D’Etoile family: an incredible source of precocious talent such as Golden Slipper winner, Bint Marscay, Sheraton, Mannington, Bollinger, Benicio and co., but notably also renowned for Group One winners and Group producing sires, Filante and Kenny’s Best Pal. 

