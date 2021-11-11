NFTs: The Revolutionary Way to Buy Fine Art

#art #auction #investors #NFT #Ethereum

“With inflation is hitting record highs alternative investments such as art NFTs are booming. We will highlight the pairing of 2 trending investment asset classes: a long-time performer, fine art, and the new, explosive NFT class”–Paul Ebeling

Fine art as an asset class is renowned for its high risk/reward ratio. An art asset as an NFT may provide the ability to enjoy an exciting value proposition for a whole new investor class.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens. NFTs are digital tokens tied to assets that can be bought, sold and traded are enabling artists profit from their work more easily than ever.

Whales Vs Shrimps

superhow.ART is hosting an experimental competition between big investors and the enthusiast community to see who has more power in their hands.

Organizers have introduced 2 bidding sides: Whales and Shrimps. All bids placed by the Shrimps are accumulated into a pool, which will compete with the Whales’ individual bids. If a Whale wins, they get the physical painting, and the corresponding NFT is assigned to them.

If the Shrimps win, the NFT will be split into multiple parts that correspond to the shrimp bids and assigned to their wallet addresses. The painting will remain in the gallery but will become co-owned.

Vytautas Kašėta, CEO of superhow.ART, said, “We want to check if whales are stronger than the community. Maybe the community will show that small market players with joint forces can win and become fractional owners of this beautiful investment asset.”

This type of auction format, Whales Vs Shrimps is the 1st of its kind. So, it remains to be seen how it performs, we are watching closely.

The project has been developed by long-time blockchain development experts at SUPER HOW? who previously worked with the national bank of Lithuania and other high-profile blockchain projects.

As Ethereum gas fees are high, it remains to be seen if it will become a competition only for ‘whales’ who want to own the whole NFT and are less concerned with the gas prices or if ‘shrimps’ see the value proposition and will band together to win against the big players.

In the digital world, where everything can be copied, the rightful ownership and authenticity of the artwork, as well as the NFTs certificate defines great success.

A single piece of artwork, when bonded with an NFT, is unique, and metadata cannot be misused without notice and transparency. Digital certificates must be approved and signed off by fine art industry experts, like international fine art expert Elaine Trebek-Kares’ virtual Gallery GO Art our custodian.

