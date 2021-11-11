70th Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance Charitable Donations Exceed $2 Million

#PebbleBeach #ConcoursdElegance #charity #donations

1950–2021: AN UNMATCHED TRADITION OF AUTOMOTIVE EXCELLENCE

“Throughout its History this Top Tier Automotive Event has Raised Over $32-M to Help People in Need“–Paul Ebeling

The 2021 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance raised over $2-M for charity, a number on par with funds raised in pre-pandemic years.

The full amount, a total of $2,089,450, was announced by Pebble Beach Company CEO David Stivers as these funds were distributed to the event’s charitable partners—and he stressed that these funds stay local.

“The Pebble Beach Concours and Pebble Beach Company are synonymous with excellence, and both have long supported local charities on the Monterey Peninsula and across Monterey County,” said Mr. Stivers. “The Concours, under the leadership of Chairman Sandra Button, has raised over $32 million for local charities since its inception.”

Through Pebble Beach Company Foundation, its primary charitable partner, Concours funds benefit more than 95 of the region’s best youth-focused nonprofits, impacting the lives of more than 10,000 children each year.

Several charities, including the Boys & Girls Clubs of Monterey County, Kinship Center, Montage Health, Natividad Foundation, Salinas Valley Memorial Healthcare System and United Way Monterey County, also benefit directly from Concours Charity Drawings.

“We’re thankful for all of the people who continue to gather at Pebble Beach to celebrate cars and raise funds for people in need—and we’re also grateful for the organizations that make certain these funds get put to good use in our community,” said Ms. Button.

Ms. Button also made special mention of the generous sponsors who supported concours charities by donating new cars: Genesis donated a 2022 Genesis GV70 3.5T AWD Sport; Infiniti donated a 2022 Infiniti QX Luxe AWD; Lexus donated a 2022 Lexus NX F Sport; and Mercedes-Benz donated a 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE 250 SUV. Via the Concours Charity Drawings, these vehicles went to winners in Pinole, Salinas, Port Hueneme, and Seaside, California.

The 71st Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance will take place Sunday, August 21, 2022, and will celebrate Lincoln, Le Mans and Talbot-Lago Grand Sport, with additional special classes to be announced soon.

For more information on the Pebble Beach Concours, or to purchase tickets, visit www.pebblebeachconcours.net.

