CORRIERE D’ELEGANZA OPENING OF REGISTRATION

Dear Friend of the Concorso,

Looking back on an exceptional weekend at the beginning of October, we’re happy and extremely thankful for the way everything turned out. All the patience and waiting were worthwhile. After a long and unwelcome break, those who experienced the Autumn 2021 edition of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este first-hand felt the positive energy that only happens at a genuinely live event. The line-up of motor cars reflected, we hope, the highest possible standards that we have always tried to maintain. It was great to see so many friends old and new.

And now we are getting ready for the next edition. The run-up to another Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este has never been shorter. We invite you to gather once again in a magical location over the weekend of 20 – 22 May 2022 for a celebration of automotive elegance and excellence that remains unsurpassed throughout the world for its tradition, prestige and style.

Initial preparations are already in full swing. We’ve just opened the registration portal for you and the jewel in your collection to apply for participation in the next Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

You can access all the important information you need today by going to this Link.

Our Selecting Committee remains one of distinguished experts and enthusiasts. To start reviewing the potential entries, they would be delighted to hear from you. Most of the classes for the upcoming Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este have already been defined, and we think you will find them exciting. More details below.

The Selecting Committee announces 6 new classes for the 2022 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

In 2022, we celebrate a very special anniversary at Villa d’Este: the iconic hotel welcomes guests for its 150th season. Honouring an important milestone, this one-off class of past masters will showcase cars immortalised either as Best of Show or Coppa d’Oro winners since 1929, the year of birth of the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

No competition for classic motor cars boasts a more illustrious tradition than the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

For the inaugural edition in 1929, owners and creators of the finest examples of motoring ‘haute couture’ gathered on the shores of Lake Como to showcase the finest designs of the era and decide which was the most beautiful. Little has changed in the intervening decades.

With such a rich history behind it, Villa d’Este is now the backdrop for a century of automotive elegance, as cars from the dawn of motoring until the modern era compete to decide which is the best of the best.

Putting them into themed classes means that every year we create a fascinating story for the audience and the worldwide press to enjoy.

THE CAVALLINO AT 75: 8 DECADES OF FERRARI REPRESENTED IN 8 ICONS

In 1947 a small workshop near Modena built its first car, a diminutive racer named after the company’s founder, former Alfa Romeo team manager Enzo Ferrari. In tribute to this 75th anni, we are bringing together eight landmark Ferraris, one from each decade of the Maranello marque’s history.

Each will represent the visions of its decade while contributing to the exciting continuity of this narrative. For the first time, a handful of outstanding younger models bearing the legendary Cavallino Rampante or prancing horse will parade across the famous mosaic on the lake at Villa d’Este.

More award classes will follow soon. If you think that your car deserves to be considered for acceptance, we’d like to hear from you.

You are welcome to use our registration portal, now available for applications. Our Selecting Committee will also be pleased to receive enquiries about automobiles that are currently outside the focus of these classes.

In addition, we are happy to inform you that the booking for Friends of the Concorso packages and Entry Tickets will be available soon.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!