NFT Market 2026, Increasing Demand For Digital Artworks to Boost Market

The NFT Market report has been added to Technavio's offering. The potential growth difference for the NFT market between 2021 and 2026 is USD 147.24 bn.

Parent Market Analysis

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Non-fungible Token (NFT) Market

Technavio categorizes the global non-fungible token (NFT) market as a part of the global systems software market within the global Information Technology market. External factors influencing the parent market’s growth potential in the coming years have been thoroughly investigated in our research analysis.

NonFfungible Token (NFT) Market Value Chain Analysis

The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.

The value chain of the non-fungible token (NFT) market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Inbound logistics

Operations

Outbound logistics

Marketing and sales

Innovation

Key Market Dynamics:

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rising demand for digital artworks is one of the major drivers propelling the growth of the non-fungible token (NFT) industry globally. Through the Internet, social media, and other digital platforms, NFT has become more popular in digital creative applications worldwide. The owner or the artist can then decide on a fair price for the NFT artworks.

The end-user will then receive the key as proof of possession. The purchase turnaround time can be shortened by directly selling artwork using virtual platforms using the tokens. As a result, these elements are boosting demand for the worldwide NFT market. However, factors like the NFT market’s unpredictability could limit market expansion.

The non-fungible token (NFT) market share rise by the collectibles segment will be large. The global increase in demand for digital assets is a crucial factor in the collectible segment. The majority of sectors now sell their products exclusively online.

The near universality of the Internet, the pervasiveness of mobile devices, and the growth in Internet usage have prompted businesses to broaden their product lines and make investments in digital assets. NFT collectibles are sold by a number of retailers, including Funko Inc., Foundation, and Makersplace.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Asynchronous Art Inc.

Binance Services Holdings Ltd.

Dapper Labs Inc.

Decentraland Foundation

Enjin Pte. Ltd.

Foundation Labs Inc.

FTX Trading Ltd.

Funko Inc.

Gala Games

Gemini Trust Co. LLC

Mintable.app

Mobox Digital Co. Ltd.