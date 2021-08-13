Multi‑million Dollar Car Auctions at Monterrey Automotive Week

#car #auctions #Monterrery #AutomotiveWeek

“If you love fine motor cars and have a few Ms burning a hole in your pocket, perhaps the ultimate shopping trip is to the annual collector-car auctions in Monterrey, California over the 12 thru 14 August”— Paul Ebeling

This yr the sales promise to be bigger than ever with the main auction houses present an super collection of Top Tier cars, including many from major collections.

RM Sotheby’s has had to extend its Monterey Auto Week sale to 3 days just to fit all 159 cars in.

Gooding & Co, the official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, is marking the 70th anni of the world famous concours. All in all it promises to be quite a series of events

Let’s join RM Sotheby’s and Gooding & Co on Millionaire’s Row. There is no shortage of star cars between them, these 2 auction houses alone will be offering around 100 cars with guide prices of over a million dollars.

The cars below are among the most valuable cars available via a public sale in the world now.

1970 Porsche 917K – $16-18.5-M from RM Sotheby’s

Spectacular car, spectacular price, but then this is a Le Mans winner – in Steve McQueen’s version of the 24 Hour race, at least. In reality, while this 917 competed at Le Mans in 1970, driven by David Hobbs and multiple motorcycle World Champion Mike Hailwood, it crashed out in the wet while running in 3rd.

It is a giant among race cars. It was delivered new to the works John Wyer team and today is exquisitely presented in totemic Gulf race colors after restoration in the UK by Paul Lanzante.

1959 Ferrari 250 GT California Spider – $10-12-M from Gooding & Co

Ferrari fans love a California Spider especially in the Sun-kissed place for which this convertible take on the 250 GT Tour de France was created.

Ferrari made just 106 of them and this example is super-special because it is one of only 10 early long-wheelbase cars prepared by the factory in period to Competizione spec.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!