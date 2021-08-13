27.1 C
Biden Voters Believe President Trump (45) Will Be Reinstated

By Paul Ebeling
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 27: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Fans unroll a banner in support of former U.S. President Donald Trump during the fourth inning of Game Two of a doubleheader between the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on May 27, 2021 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

#President #Trump #WhiteHouse #OvalOffice

Speculation surrounds President Trump’s (45) potential run for the Oval Office again in Y 2024, he has told close confidants that he anticipates returning to the White House as President as early as this August.

NY-T’s correspondent Maggie Haberman tweeted that Donald Trump has told several “people that he expects he will get reinstated” as President by the end of August.

The notion the former President could reclaim the Top spot in the Executive Branch is being propagated by his most allegiant supporters.

At the “For God & Country Patriot Roundup” conference in Dallas in early June, former Trump attorney Sidney Powell told the crowd Trump could “simply be reinstated,” Newsweek reported.

Newsweek goes on to say that surprising number of Americans who voted for Mr. Biden say they agree with the theory claiming former President Trump (45) will be “reinstated” as President this yr, according to a new poll.

The poll released Wednesday by Morning Consult/Politico found that 14% of Biden voters surveyed said it was “very” or “somewhat” likely that Donald Trump would return to the White House as soon as this year. And 26% of Trump voters agreed that he would likely return to office before Mr. Biden’s term is over.

The poll was conducted online among 1,996 registered US voters between 7 and 9 August. It has a margin of error of 2%.

A 7-point plan to reinstate Donald Trump as President in days, not years’was handed out at CPAC in July.

Wednesday, Steve Bannon criticized MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s cyber symposium for failing to present evidence that proves his claims of voter fraud in the Y 2020 Presidential elections.

Mr. Bannon, who served as White House Chief Strategist under President Trump (45), has been at the symposium broadcasting War Room, the right-leaning media network Real America’s Voice.

Have a prosperous day, Keep the Faith!

Paul Ebeling
