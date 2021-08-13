America’s Vaccine Hesitant

#VirusCasedemic #vaccine

“The researchers canvassed at least 5-M Americans who responded to surveys on whether they were “probably” or “definitely not planning on getting a COVID vaccine. The results are shocking”-– Paul Ebeling

When it comes to who is hesitant to take a/any COVID-19 vaccine, they are the most highly educated Americans who are not planning on getting it, a new study found.

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh said, ““It finds that the association between hesitancy and education level follows a U-shaped curve with the highest hesitancy among those least and most educated. People [with] a master’s degree had the least hesitancy, and the highest hesitancy was among those holding a Ph.D.”

The researchers’ findings correlate with a Y 2009 study in BMC Pediatrics that found that parents who refused vaccines for their children “reside in well-educated, higher-income areas than non-refusers.”

The study revealed that the most common concern for those who are hesitant to take the vaccine are the potential side-effects and a lack of trust in government.

The results of the investigation completely debunk the notion, amplified by media narratives, that only “dumb” people are vaccine hesitant.

It also demolishes NYT White House correspondent Annie Karni’s characterization of elitists who attended Mr. Hussein Obama’s 60th birthday party by as “sophisticated, vaccinated.”

The Big Q: How many of them have or have not taken the vaccine?

The Big A: Likely the least educated among them and beyond.

Have a prosperous weekend, Keep the Faith!